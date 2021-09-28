Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,524 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

