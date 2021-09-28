MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $405,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $641,300.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $618,200.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $648,300.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00.
NASDAQ MTSI traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,859. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $103,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
