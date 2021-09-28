MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $405,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $641,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $618,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $648,300.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,859. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $103,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

