Madison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 2.7% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 227.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

