Madison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, hitting $207.09. 109,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

