Madison Wealth Management Buys 287 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $102.88. 211,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,890. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

