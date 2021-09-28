Madison Wealth Management Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Madison Wealth Management cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.19. The company had a trading volume of 48,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,987. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.