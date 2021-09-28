Madison Wealth Management Has $750,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 328,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.46. 27,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,289. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $309.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

