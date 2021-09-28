Madison Wealth Management Sells 3,030 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. The company had a trading volume of 167,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181,790. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $117.36. The company has a market cap of $587.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

