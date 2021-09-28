Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $308.38

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 308.38 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 208.20 ($2.72). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 208.80 ($2.73), with a volume of 3,338,624 shares trading hands.

EMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.92 ($2.62).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 208.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

About Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

