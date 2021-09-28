MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $78.26 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00122725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044030 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.