Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

Shares of REMX stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,249. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $120.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.