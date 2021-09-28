Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 14,030 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of ZIM traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

