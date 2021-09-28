Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 1.2% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 80,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.