Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes $351,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. 194,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,772,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

