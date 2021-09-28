Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $4,278,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $287.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.03 and its 200-day moving average is $311.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.04.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
