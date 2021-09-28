Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $4,278,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $287.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.03 and its 200-day moving average is $311.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.04.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

