Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 329,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,766,000 after purchasing an additional 142,050 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. 170,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.63. The company has a market cap of $427.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

