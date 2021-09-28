Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.14.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

