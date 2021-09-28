Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.57.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:VAC opened at $163.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.87. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $85,041,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after buying an additional 486,645 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

