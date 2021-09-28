Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.04

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.04 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 79.55 ($1.04). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 83.35 ($1.09), with a volume of 3,776,768 shares changing hands.

MARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £550.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

