Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.00.

TSE:MRE traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.49. 305,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$9.44 and a 52-week high of C$16.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$923.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

