Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 4.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,619,000 after buying an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,299. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

