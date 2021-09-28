Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,535 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,000. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

TROW traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.28. 3,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,211. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $124.94 and a one year high of $224.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

