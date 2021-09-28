MASQ Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $141,225.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00137349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.61 or 1.00580686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.38 or 0.06912252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00778946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

