Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

MTNB opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.64. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 931,447 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $599,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 524,574 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.