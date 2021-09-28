Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at CIBC

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of TSE:MMX traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.64. 9,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,756. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$822.57 million and a P/E ratio of 16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.54.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$17.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

