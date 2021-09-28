McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

NYSE MKC traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

