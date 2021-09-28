McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $248.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

