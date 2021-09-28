McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $120,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.78. 58,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.23. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $248.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.