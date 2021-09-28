MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Shares Down 2.7%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 225,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 537,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

