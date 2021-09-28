Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 219,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,311,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,859,000 after buying an additional 335,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 465,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.15. The company had a trading volume of 118,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,598. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,775 shares of company stock worth $12,685,433 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.