Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Financial Survey

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Travel + Leisure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.38 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -63.34

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travel + Leisure.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Membership Collective Group and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.64, suggesting a potential upside of 16.74%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.13%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Membership Collective Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.