Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 11,146 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,382,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,671,000 after buying an additional 3,040,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after buying an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,076,000 after buying an additional 918,148 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $38.09.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

