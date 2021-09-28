Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 448.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

