Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $371,000 Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,985,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.01. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

