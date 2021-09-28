Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 29,877 Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,731 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Immatics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 599,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 88,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its position in shares of Immatics by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. Immatics has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

