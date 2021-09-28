Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carvana were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,960,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,016,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,030,434 shares of company stock worth $344,415,874. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $319.12 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.75 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.08.

Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

