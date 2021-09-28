Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.65. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.94. 30,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,460. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $325.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $378,294.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,651.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $363,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,173,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

