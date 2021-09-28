Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Tudor Pickering

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.69.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $48.13 on Monday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 105.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.