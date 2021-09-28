Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff Sells 2,000 Shares

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 167,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,372. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 204.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $12,985,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,699,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

