Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $59.97

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.97 and traded as low as C$59.63. Metro shares last traded at C$60.26, with a volume of 444,204 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRU shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company has a market cap of C$14.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

