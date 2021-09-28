MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the first quarter worth $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.