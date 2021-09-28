Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,477.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,531.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,368.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $958.30 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

