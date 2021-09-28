Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45-7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.49 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS.

MU traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $73.10. 27,085,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.37.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

