MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.08

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.08 and traded as high as $30.99. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 24,187 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $482.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

