Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $82.39 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00009835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00137349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.61 or 1.00580686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.38 or 0.06912252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00778946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 249,065,519 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

