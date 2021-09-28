Mint Club (MINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,378.00

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $8,378.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

