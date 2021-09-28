Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of LKQ worth $17,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after buying an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 272,470 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 540,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LKQ by 151.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.