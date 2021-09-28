Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 375.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 116,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

