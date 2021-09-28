Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 513,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $19,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

