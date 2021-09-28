Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,107,498 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,107,498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 525,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Infosys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 398,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

